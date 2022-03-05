Castlegar, B.C., resident Phill Hadikin, 50, hasn't seen his wife and kids for nearly two years.

His wife Viktoriya Kolbasyuk is a Russian citizen and lives with their two sons in the far-east city of Khabarovsk, which lies on the bank of the Amur River.

Because of immigration restrictions imposed by both the Canadian and Russian governments during the pandemic, they've been apart since March 30, 2020.

Now, in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine — with Russia closing its airspace to 36 countries, several European countries suspending visa processing for Russian citizens, and a rapidly changing immigration situation — Hadikin could be separated from his family for even longer than expected.

Hadikin grew up in Castlegar but moved to South Korea, where he ended up living for 18 years. He found work teaching English at Woosong University, where he met Kolbasyuk, who taught Russian. They had two children in South Korea.

Hadikin said he and his wife gave their notice to the university in October 2019 and intended to move to British Columbia the following year.

But then the COVID-19 pandemic upended their lives.

'I thought I would see them in a month or two'

Kolbasyuk couldn't get into Canada and Hadikin couldn't enter Russia because both countries stopped processing non-essential visas.

Their sons, aged eight and 11 at the time the pandemic was declared in March 2020, went with Kolbasyuk to live in her native Khabarovsk while Hadikin returned to Castlegar.

"I thought I would see them in a month or two. You guys will come to Canada, and we'll be cutting the turkey for Christmas. Didn't turn out that way," said Hadikin.

Hadikin is one of many Canadians who've been separated from partners around the world by visa restrictions put in place during the pandemic, says David John Crawford, managing partner at the immigration law firm Fragomen Canada.

"There were any number of people who were affected … I don't know the number; it would be extraordinary," said Crawford.

'My paperwork is in limbo'

Hadikin said Russia began re-issuing one-year visas to the spouses of Russian citizens in October 2021, though CBC News could not confirm that timeline with several Russian consulates and immigration lawyers.

In December, Hadikin applied for a one-year Russian visa but neglected to send in all the necessary paperwork.

He submitted the final documents required for the visa on Feb. 17. A week later, Russia invaded Ukraine, throwing his plans into uncertainty again.

"My paperwork is in limbo I guess," said Hadikin. "I just have to sit and wait."

In an email sent to CBC on Feb. 28, the Russian Visa Centre said no visa restrictions had yet been added for Canadians seeking to enter Russia.

But more than a week into its invasion of Ukraine, and following heavy sanctions from Canada among other countries, it's unclear if Russia is processing visa applications from Canada at this time. The centre has not responded to subsequent requests for information.

On Saturday, Canada issued a new travel advisory, urging all citizens to avoid travelling to Russia. Canadians in Russia are being advised to leave while commercial flights are still available.

While Canada hasn't announced changes to visa processing for Russians, a consular spokesperson said the crisis in Ukraine is affecting its ability to process Russian visas.

Hadikin said he misses his sons, who are growing up without him around, but he's remaining patient while waiting to hear about his visa application.

"The boys were always asking, 'When are you gonna come?' Well, they've stopped asking," he said.

"It's not in dad's hands."