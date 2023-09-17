Man with weapons arrested during Russell Peters comedy show in Vancouver

Vancouver police arrested a man who was allegedly carrying two blades and heading towards the stage during comedian Russell Peters' performance on Friday night.

The Toronto-born performer was on stage during his stand-up routine when the incident happened, a spokesperson for the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival told CBC News on Saturday night.

No one was injured in the incident around 9:30 p.m. Friday, Vancouver police said in a statement, but a 31-year-old man was charged with uttering threats, assault and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

"Security guards at the comedy festival in Stanley Park saw a man armed with two edged weapons breach a fence and move toward the front of the stage," Sgt. Steve Addison said in a statement Saturday. "The motive is unknown and the investigation is ongoing."

According to the festival, roughly 7,500 were attending the Friday night event. After "breaching the festival perimeter," the suspect was intercepted by event security guards, said spokesperson Chris Schoengut in an email.

"The individual in question was followed towards the front of the grounds," Schoengut wrote. "He was safely removed and taken into police custody."

He said there was "no disruption to the show" caused by the arrest.

Friday's incident came five days after a man stab three people at another downtown festival, leaving them with non-life threatening injuries at the Light Up Chinatown! festival last Sunday.