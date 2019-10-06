Vancouverites in hot pink accessories hit the streets to support breast cancer research

Hundreds of Vancouverites walked and ran through the city on Sunday morning, lacing up for a nation-wide fundraiser for breast cancer.

The CIBC Run for the Cure, which has a one-kilometre or five-kilometre distance option, is held in major cities across the country including B.C. locations such as Prince George, Victoria, Kamloops and Kelowna.

"It's just wonderful to see this many people out and running for a good cause," said Kate Bobroske.

"I love the energy."

Kate Bobroske, left, and Alex Yip-Choi, right, were both at the event in support of people in their lives who have had breast cancer. (CBC)

She was running in support of her husband's aunts, who both had breast cancer.

The volunteer-led run started in 1992 and, over the decades, has raised about $16 million for breast cancer-related causes like research, support services and advocacy.

Some participants ran the course, other strolled in groups. (CBC)

"Everyone is out here for someone they love," said participant Alex Yip-Choi, who was running for her mother who has breast cancer.

"It's great to see the support."

Dave and Andrea Lovely did the course together. (CBC)

While some set off at a sprint-like pace, proudly proclaiming their times on social media, others walked with friends or pushing strollers.

Dave Lovely was out for the first time with his daughter, Andrea, walking the course.

Wearing the color pink is a way to express moral support for women with breast cancer at events like this. (CBC)

"My daughter has done it many times and she wanted me to accompany her, and I love doing things with my daughter," he said.

"And it's a beautiful day."

Pink, representing breast cancer awareness, was by far the most prevalent colour in the sea of sportswear — with some dressed up with hot pink feathered scarves, wigs and tutus.

Colin McAllister was at the event with friends and family in memory of his wife, who died from breast cancer in 2006. (CBC)

Colin McAllister, with his shock of pink hair, was walking with about a dozen others equally vibrantly decked out.

"We're here to show support for cancer research, in memory of my wife who passed away from breast cancer," McAllister said.

"It's been a great day."