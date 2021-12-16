Neighbourhood deer keep attacking red-nosed Rudolph decoration

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer was famously left out of reindeer games.

In fact, all of the other reindeer used to laugh and call him names.

But at no point in the classic Christmas song do the other reindeer head-butt and stomp the living daylights out of Rudolph.

However, that's what keeps happening to a Rudolph-themed decoration in Fort Nelson, B.C., where young male deer can't seem to tell the difference between a lawn ornament and a rival buck competing for the attention of female deer.

"Every year a buck in the area attacks him or hits and knocks him over and breaks him," said Arlene Chmelyk, who lives in the northern B.C. city about 160 kilometres south of the Yukon border.

WATCH | Rudolph stalked and attacked by rival buck:

Deer attacks Rudolph decoration in Fort Nelson, B.C. Duration 0:43 Arlene Chmelyk came home to find her Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer decoration trampled on the ground. She checked her security camera and discovered the culprit was a real-life deer taking down a perceived challenger. 0:43

The decoration is actually a 3D archery target, replicating the size and shape of a white-tailed deer that her family first put up as a decoration five years ago.

But Chmelyk's not sure why it's realistic enough to keep fooling the actual deer who wander around her neighbourhood every winter, especially since her husband added a red light bulb to its face.

"I'm like, he has a bright red nose," she said. "I'm not really sure what they see."

Her main theory is the deer is on display during rutting season when male bucks start competing with rivals for female attention, often with little regard to their surroundings. The replica does have a large set of antlers, which could make it a target — aside from the fact it is not an actual deer.

'Rudolph' is a 3D archery target with a red lightbulb on its nose. (Arlene Chmelyk)

Chemlyk says her ornament, which is dubbed "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Whitetail," has taken quite a few beatings over the years. It has lost its head, legs and other body parts, which are then glued on again for another Christmas season.

And just like the real Rudolph, Chemlyk says her version is resilient, and will continue to shine brightly for years to come — no matter how much the neighbourhood deer try to get rid of him.

"He's standing proud," she said.

Daybreak North 4:48 Rudolph the Red-Nosed Maimed Deer Neighbourhood deer keep attacking Arlene Chmelyk's Christmas decoration in Fort Nelson, B.C. 4:48

