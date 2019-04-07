CBC B.C. scores 20 news awards
Prizes honour best in radio, TV and digital news in the province
Journalists from CBC News in B.C. took home 20 awards from Canada's association of electronic journalists Saturday evening.
The Radio Television Digital News Association Canada (RTDNA) held its annual western regional banquet in Vancouver's Pan Pacific hotel to announce the awards.
CBC won in the following categories which cover stories on TV, radio and digital platforms in the province:
Digital
Digital Media Award, small/medium markets:
Diversity (Adrienne Clarkson Award):
News - Live Special Events (Gord Sinclair Award):
We won a thing! Kudos to everyone involved in <a href="https://twitter.com/cbcnewsbc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcnewsbc</a>’s 2018 civic election coverage. <a href="https://twitter.com/RTDNA_Canada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RTDNA_Canada</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RTDNA2019?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RTDNA2019</a> West Region. <a href="https://t.co/K1BVDj9PNg">pic.twitter.com/K1BVDj9PNg</a>—@DanBurritt
Opinion and Commentary (Sam Ross Award):
Excellence in Social Media:
Data Storytelling:
Radio
Sports - Feature Reporting:
Radio Newscast (Byron MacGregor Award) small/medium markets:
- Batchelor Heights Wildfire
Short Feature (Dave Rogers Award) small/medium markets:
Long Feature (Dave Rogers Award) small/medium markets:
Radio News Information Program (Peter Gzowski Award):
Short Feature (Dave Rogers Award) large market:
We won!! My coverage of the TransMountain pipeline and how it affects Indigenous people won a Dave Rogers award!! Woot!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RTDNA2019?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RTDNA2019</a> <a href="https://t.co/FesExzptMK">pic.twitter.com/FesExzptMK</a>—@AngelaSterritt
Long Feature (Dave Rogers Award) large market:
Diversity (Adrienne Clarkson Award):
Excellence in Sound (Dick Smyth Award):
Television
Excellence in Video (Hugh Haugland Award):
TV News Information Program (Trina McQueen Award):
Short Feature (Dave Rogers Award) large market:
Long Feature (Dave Rogers Award) large market:
Multiplatform
Dejero Award for Best Technical Innovation: