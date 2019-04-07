CBC B.C. scores 20 news awards

Journalists from CBC News in B.C. took home 20 awards from Canada's association of electronic journalists Saturday evening.

The Radio Television Digital News Association Canada (RTDNA) held its annual western regional banquet in Vancouver's Pan Pacific hotel to announce the awards.

CBC won in the following categories which cover stories on TV, radio and digital platforms in the province:

Digital

Digital Media Award, small/medium markets:

Diversity (Adrienne Clarkson Award):

News - Live Special Events (Gord Sinclair Award):

We won a thing! Kudos to everyone involved in <a href="https://twitter.com/cbcnewsbc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcnewsbc</a>’s 2018 civic election coverage. <a href="https://twitter.com/RTDNA_Canada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RTDNA_Canada</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RTDNA2019?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RTDNA2019</a> West Region. <a href="https://t.co/K1BVDj9PNg">pic.twitter.com/K1BVDj9PNg</a> —@DanBurritt

Opinion and Commentary (Sam Ross Award):

Excellence in Social Media:

Data Storytelling:

CBC social media editor Tamara Baluja celebrates her RTDNA Excellence in Social Media award. (CBC )

Radio

Sports - Feature Reporting:

Radio Newscast (Byron MacGregor Award) small/medium markets:

Batchelor Heights Wildfire

Short Feature (Dave Rogers Award) small/medium markets:

Long Feature (Dave Rogers Award) small/medium markets:

Radio News Information Program (Peter Gzowski Award):

Short Feature (Dave Rogers Award) large market:

We won!! My coverage of the TransMountain pipeline and how it affects Indigenous people won a Dave Rogers award!! Woot!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RTDNA2019?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RTDNA2019</a> <a href="https://t.co/FesExzptMK">pic.twitter.com/FesExzptMK</a> —@AngelaSterritt

Long Feature (Dave Rogers Award) large market:

Diversity (Adrienne Clarkson Award):

Excellence in Sound (Dick Smyth Award):

Television

Excellence in Video (Hugh Haugland Award):

TV News Information Program (Trina McQueen Award):

Short Feature (Dave Rogers Award) large market:

CBC reporter Rafferty Baker with his RTDNA Dave Rogers Award for his television story Binning Philanthropist. (Shiral Tobin/CBC)

Long Feature (Dave Rogers Award) large market:

Multiplatform

Dejero Award for Best Technical Innovation: