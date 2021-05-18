CBC British Columbia wins 36 awards at 2021 Western Region RTDNA Awards

CBC British Columbia has won 36 awards at the 2021 Western Region RTDNA Awards.

The annual awards celebrate the best in journalism in B.C., including radio, television and online news.

Reporter Eric Rankin has been honoured with an RTDNA Lifetime Achievement Award, capping off a 44-year career in broadcast journalism.

"Eric spent his career pushing hard for exclusives, demanding excellence from himself and others and giving voice to those who otherwise would not have been heard," the association wrote.

The CBC British Columbia winners are as follows:

Digital

Breaking news (large market)

Breaking news (small/medium market)

Continuing coverage

COVID-19 in B.C.

Opinion

Enterprise

Haida/Cree fashion designer Erin Brillon and a group of Indigenous artists spoke to the outrage over a non-Indigenous competitor's claims. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Excellence in data storytelling

Excellence in social

Excellence in sports reporting

Feature news (large market)

Graphics (large market)

Investigative

News - Live special events

People are pictured during the Black Lives Matter rally in Vancouver, British Columbia on Friday, June 5, 2020. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Overall excellence in digital

Radio

Best podcast

Breaking news (large market)

Pier Park fire in New Westminster

Breaking news (small/medium market)

CBC Kamloops - Snowbird down

Continuing coverage

Enterprise

Maxwell Johnson and his granddaughter Torianne were handcuffed in front of a Bank of Montreal in downtown Vancouver, while trying to open an account. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Excellence in editing (large market)

Dr. Peter's Mother's diary

Excellence in innovation

When COVID hit home: Adapting our broadcast from studio to kitchen tables

Excellence in sound

Excellence in sports reporting

All Native Basketball Tournament coverage 2020

Feature News (large market)

Investigative

News - Live special events

Grieving Together: In community after the Iran plane crash

Victims of the Iran plane crash. (Submitted)

Opinion

Radio newscast (small/medium market)

CBC Kamloops - May 22, 2020

Television

Audio-Visual storytelling (Large Market)

Why mooncakes are a little slice of history

Breaking news (large market)

Snowstorm whallops the Lower Mainland: CBC Vancouver News at 6

Continuing coverage

Remembering the victims of Flight 752

Enterprise

Unmasking COVID Racism

Excellence in editing (large market)

'I'm scared of being called a hero'

Excellence in innovation

Unmasking Racism: What are we going to do about it?

Graphics (large market)

Looking Back: 6 months of COVID-19 in B.C.

Investigative

Imam sex assault

Opinion