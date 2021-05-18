CBC British Columbia wins 36 awards at 2021 Western Region RTDNA Awards
Veteran investigative reporter Eric Rankin honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award
CBC British Columbia has won 36 awards at the 2021 Western Region RTDNA Awards.
The annual awards celebrate the best in journalism in B.C., including radio, television and online news.
Reporter Eric Rankin has been honoured with an RTDNA Lifetime Achievement Award, capping off a 44-year career in broadcast journalism.
"Eric spent his career pushing hard for exclusives, demanding excellence from himself and others and giving voice to those who otherwise would not have been heard," the association wrote.
The CBC British Columbia winners are as follows:
Digital
Breaking news (large market)
Breaking news (small/medium market)
Continuing coverage
- COVID-19 in B.C.
Opinion
Enterprise
Excellence in data storytelling
Excellence in social
Excellence in sports reporting
Feature news (large market)
Graphics (large market)
Investigative
News - Live special events
Overall excellence in digital
Radio
Best podcast
Breaking news (large market)
- Pier Park fire in New Westminster
Breaking news (small/medium market)
- CBC Kamloops - Snowbird down
Continuing coverage
Enterprise
Excellence in editing (large market)
- Dr. Peter's Mother's diary
Excellence in innovation
- When COVID hit home: Adapting our broadcast from studio to kitchen tables
Excellence in sound
Excellence in sports reporting
- All Native Basketball Tournament coverage 2020
Feature News (large market)
Investigative
News - Live special events
- Grieving Together: In community after the Iran plane crash
Opinion
Radio newscast (small/medium market)
- CBC Kamloops - May 22, 2020
Television
Audio-Visual storytelling (Large Market)
- Why mooncakes are a little slice of history
Breaking news (large market)
- Snowstorm whallops the Lower Mainland: CBC Vancouver News at 6
Continuing coverage
- Remembering the victims of Flight 752
Enterprise
- Unmasking COVID Racism
Excellence in editing (large market)
- 'I'm scared of being called a hero'
Excellence in innovation
- Unmasking Racism: What are we going to do about it?
Graphics (large market)
- Looking Back: 6 months of COVID-19 in B.C.
Investigative
- Imam sex assault
Opinion
- Unmasking Racism: Our experience with racism
