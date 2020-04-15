CBC British Columbia wins 24 awards at 2020 Western Region RTDNA Awards
Bureaus across the province were nominated for stories in digital, radio and TV categories
CBC British Columbia has won 24 awards at the 2020 Western Region RTDNA Awards.
The annual awards celebrate the best in journalism in B.C., including radio, television and online news.
The winners were to be announced at a ceremony on March 28 in Vancouver, but the ceremony was cancelled due to COVID-19.
The CBC British Columbia winners are as follows:
Digital
Breaking news — Charlie Edwards Award
Continuing coverage — Ron Laidlaw Award
Data storytelling
Digital media award (large market)
Digital media award (small/medium market)
- CBC Victoria: digital storytelling
Diversity — Adrienne Clarkson Award
Excellence in social media
- Sanctioned: The Arrest of a Telecom Giant
News: live special events — Gord Sinclair Award
- Climate Strike in Vancouver
Multiplatform
Excellence in innovation
Original/enterprise
- Paramedic access concerns
Radio
Continuing coverage — Ron Laidlaw award
- Fentanyl deaths: Do we need a safe supply of drugs?
Diversity — Adrienne Clarkson award
Excellence in sound — Dick Smyth award
Long feature — Dave Rogers award (large market)
Long feature — Dave Rogers award (small/medium market)
- CBC Kamloops: 100 Yew Street
News — live special events — Gord Sinclair award
- Despair, addiction, poverty: When is enough enough? A CBC town hall from Vancouver's Downtown Eastside
Radio news information program — Peter Gzowski award
- CBC Kelowna – Radio West, Recovery: stories from the ashes
Short feature — Dave Rogers award (large market)
Short feature — Dave Rogers award (small/medium market)
- CBC Prince George – From top cop to beekeeper
Sports — feature reporting
- CBC Kamloops — Rugby hen
Television
Diversity — Adrienne Clarkson award
Excellence in video — Hugh Haugland award
Long feature — Dave Rogers award (large market)
TV news information program — Trina McQueen award
- Our Vancouver: The tech industry
