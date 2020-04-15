Skip to Main Content
CBC British Columbia wins 24 awards at 2020 Western Region RTDNA Awards
British Columbia·New

CBC British Columbia wins 24 awards at 2020 Western Region RTDNA Awards

The annual awards celebrate the best in British Columbia's journalism, including radio, television and online news.

Bureaus across the province were nominated for stories in digital, radio and TV categories

CBC News ·
CBC British Columbia was nominated for dozens of RTDNA awards. (CBC)

CBC British Columbia has won 24 awards at the 2020 Western Region RTDNA Awards.

The annual awards celebrate the best in journalism in B.C., including radio, television and online news.

The winners were to be announced at a ceremony on March 28 in Vancouver, but the ceremony was cancelled due to COVID-19. 

The CBC British Columbia winners are as follows:

Digital

Breaking news — Charlie Edwards Award

Continuing coverage — Ron Laidlaw Award

Data storytelling

Digital media award (large market)

Digital media award (small/medium market)

Volunteer Carsten Hunter rescues salmon fry from a pool of water left behind as Vancouver Island's Robertson River dries up. (Megan Thomas/CBC)

Diversity — Adrienne Clarkson Award

Excellence in social media

News: live special events — Gord Sinclair Award

Multiplatform

Excellence in innovation

Original/enterprise

Radio

Continuing coverage — Ron Laidlaw award

  • Fentanyl deaths: Do we need a safe supply of drugs?

Diversity — Adrienne Clarkson award

CBC Vancouver went back to high school for its Matheson series. Here, students congregate at their lockers at L.A. Matheson Secondary School in Surrey during break. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Excellence in sound — Dick Smyth award

Long feature — Dave Rogers award (large market)

Long feature — Dave Rogers award (small/medium market)

News — live special events — Gord Sinclair award

Radio news information program — Peter Gzowski award

Short feature — Dave Rogers award (large market)

Short feature — Dave Rogers award (small/medium market)

Beekeeper Barry Clark tends his hives north of Prince George. (Betsy Trumpener/CBC )

Sports — feature reporting

  • CBC Kamloops — Rugby hen

Television

Diversity — Adrienne Clarkson award

Excellence in video — Hugh Haugland award

Long feature — Dave Rogers award (large market)

TV news information program — Trina McQueen award

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.