Royal B.C. Museum to get new research building to help house its extensive collection
14,000-square-metre building to be built in Colwood, 30 minutes west of Victoria
The Royal B.C. Museum is getting a new research building to help house its extensive archive, protect its collections and improve public accessibility to the vast amount of material.
The province has announced a site in Colwood, B.C., has been selected for the 14,000-square-metre building.
It will house the museum's archives, collections and research department.
Site preparation will begin in October, with a search starting for a builder in the coming months.
The government says it expects to break ground on the new building in winter 2021, with an estimated completion date of summer 2024.
The main museum and public galleries will remain in their current location in downtown Victoria, with plans to redevelop that space set to be announced in 2021.
