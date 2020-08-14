B.C. hockey team to keep Indigenous logo with approval from nearby First Nation chief

A B.C. hockey team will keep their logo featuring an Indigenous man wearing a headdress with the support of nearby First Nation's leader.

Sports teams across North America are rethinking their use of Indigenous symbols and names, including the Rossland Warriors in Rossland, located in B.C.'s West Kootenays. The team has received complaints about its jerseys which use a logo similar to that of the Chicago Blackhawks.

"I don't think we were trying to disrespect anything, it's a long standing name in Rossland," said Warriors coach Darin Sinal, adding that the Warriors date back to 1957.

A petition was launched against the logo, and the issue was brought up at the team's annual general meeting.





The Warriors decided to ask First Nation leaders how they felt about the use of the Indigenous logo on their sweaters. There is no established First Nation in the Rossland area, so they contacted the Ktunaxa Nation to the east and Osoyoos Indian Band to the west, to ask for advice.

Sinal said the Ktuanxa did not respond, but Osoyoos Indian Band Chief Clarence Louie, who is also Tribal Chair of the Okanagan Nation Alliance, said he had no problem with the logo or name.



"At first he said he was supportive and he brought it to his council," said Sinal.





Louie and the Osoyoos Band sent a letter to the Warriors, stating their support for the logo. Louie and the Osoyoos Band sent a letter to the Warriors, stating their support for the logo.

"As a real sports fan and First Nation Chief I take the issue of Native logos and names very seriously," the letter says.

"To me, the Blackhawks logo is one of the best and proudest logos in all of sports. I disagree with the online petition."





Louie urged the team to keep their jersey and remember they are playing hockey on land claimed as the traditional territory of Okanagan Nation Alliance, an area is also claimed by the Ktunaxa and Sinixt Nations as part of their traditional territory.



"Your hockey team jersey, your softball jersey, it's at the highest level of respect and honour, if you truly understand what sports is all about," Louie said.