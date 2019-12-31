Snow, darkness, fog hamper search for Rossland skier now missing 24 hours

Dozens of searchers are scouring a rugged area of Red Mountain Ski Resort in B.C. looking for a missing 34-year-old Rossland man who set off to ski alone for a few hours around noon PT Monday, but failed to return home, RCMP say.

South Columbia Search and Rescue co-ordinator Mike Hudson said that Mark Gayowski was skiing alone in an area of the Monashee Mountains that he was not familiar with, about 14 kilometres northwest of Trail.

The West Kootenay ski area spans three mountains — Red, Granite and Grey.

Searchers found what appeared to be tracks late Monday that suggested Gayowski was heading into the Esling Creek drainage area where missing people have often been found in the past, according to Hudson.

"They sort of get drawn over the backside of Grey Mountain," said Hudson. "People think they can hike out, but it's really thick with brush and really hard to navigate."

Red Mountain Resort includes three mountains. Searchers say skiers often get drawn over Grey Mountain into a treacherous drainage area. (Red Mountain Resort)

He explained that once headed in that direction people often try to hike to the highway that's about 10 kilometres away, but can't move through the underbrush.

Hudson said 30 people began searching at 6 p.m. on Monday until after midnight, but the search had to be called off because the dark, foggy conditions made it too treacherous to continue.

"It got so bad we had to pull out," said Hudson, who estimated the snowfall has been close to 40 centimetres.

"And we've had some pretty significant weather up there."

Hudson said heavy snow and –3 C temperatures have erased tracks and made conditions difficult.

The search resumed Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. and may go until after dark. Hudson said six teams are using snowmobiles, skis and ATVs.

Gayowsky was wearing a light blue ski jacket, black ski pants and a tuque and goggles when he set off.

"We will go for as long as we can, but unfortunately that Esling Creek area is so treacherous we might have to call it at dark," he said.

"But we are hopeful that we will find him before then."