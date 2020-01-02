B.C. skier found safe and healthy after 2 days lost in backcountry

A skier who went missing in B.C.'s rugged Monashee Mountains on Monday has been found "in very good health," according to rescuers.

Search and rescue teams found 34-year-old Mark Gayowski on Wednesday in the backcountry of Red Mountain Ski Resort, northwest of Trail, according to South Columbia Search and Rescue coordinator Mike Hudson.

"He was found in very good health, and happy to see our teams," Hudson wrote in an email.

Gayowski has been airlifted out of the area and taken for medical treatment as a precaution. Video taken at search and rescue headquarters at the ski resort show Gayowski walking away from the helicopter with some help from rescuers.

Mark Gayowski, 34, was found safe on Wednesday, two days after he went missing at Red Mountain Ski Resort. (RCMP)

About 90 rescuers were involved in the effort to locate Gayowski after he failed to return from a solo ski trip on Monday.

Teams from across the East and West Kootenays were part of the search effort, which was hampered at times because of snow and fog.

Hudson said the ski resort donated food to feed the searchers for the entire rescue operation, and "we are so very humbled by their gesture."