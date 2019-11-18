Tentative deal reached between Vancouver's Hotel Georgia and striking workers

The union representing workers on strike at Vancouver's Rosewood Hotel Georgia has reached a tentative deal with the luxury establishment Sunday.

The nearly 200 room attendants, chefs, front-desk staff and other employees walked off the job on Sept. 19 after more than a year of negotiations over issues related to safety, workload and job security failed to yield results.

"We have shown Vancouver what working people can achieve," the union said on Twitter Sunday evening.

The workers initially went on strike along with employees at the Hyatt Regency, Westin Bayshore and Pinnacle Harbourfront, who reached a new deal last month.

Rosewood Hotel Georgia in Vancouver on Aug. 23, 2019. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

The hotel said negotiations "culminated in a 29-hour non-stop bargaining session this Friday and Saturday."

"Both sides collaborated to produce a new agreement that will get our people back to work and will allow us to heal and work together to continue to provide our guests with a distinctive Rosewood experience," the hotel said in a written statement.

The hotel said it has implemented an "industry leading" workplace safety program to prevent harassment and discrimination. It says it's now the first union-represented hotel in Vancouver to install panic buttons for most employees.

The deal is subject to a ratification vote, which takes place on Monday.