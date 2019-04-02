Man who threw boiling water on roommate in fight about eggs was defending himself, judge says

A man who dumped boiling water on his roommate during a fight about eggs — leaving him with burns so bad, skin hung from his chest — has been cleared of any crime.

Last March, Alex Yang left boiling eggs on the stove and went to his room. The eggs started burning and the kitchen filled with smoke, according to a B.C. provincial court judgment.

The men had different versions of exactly what happened, but during the trial, both said they started arguing about the eggs. After Anbo Wang confronted Yang, they started pushing and shoving each other.

Court documents said Yang pushed Wang backwards over the stove, after which Wang grabbed the pot of boiling water and poured it on Yang.

Yang, then 35, suffered burns to his face, eyes and shoulder. His face and eyes have recovered with treatment, but his shoulder hasn't healed.

Wang, then 44, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon: the boiling water.

He was found not guilty last month.

Yang younger, stronger, larger: judge

Provincial court Judge Reginald Harris said he believed Yang became "hostile and aggressive" when Wang confronted him about the eggs, and that Wang was worried Yang was about to hit him when he grabbed the pot of water.

The judge also noted that Yang was nine years younger, seven inches taller and nearly 30 pounds heavier than Wang.

"Mr. Yang, a younger, stronger, and larger individual, pushed Mr. Wang on two occasions and Mr. Wang responded by pouring boiling water on Mr. Yang at the moment he felt that Mr. Yang was about to strike him. Mr. Wang poured the boiling water because he did not want to fight, nor did he want to get hit," the judge wrote in his reasons for judgment.

"In the circumstances, I find that Mr. Wang's actions were reasonable."

Wang told the court he confronted Yang about the eggs because he wanted Yang to say he was sorry.