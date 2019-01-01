Rookies and regulars participate in Vancouver Polar Bear Swim

Thousands turned up to take an icy dip in Vancouver's English Bay for the city's New Year's Day Polar Bear Swim.

The Vancouver Park Board hosted the 99th annual swim, which was first held at the same beach in 1920 with less than a dozen swimmers.

About 2500 people participated this year — both first-time rookies and seasoned veterans.

Commissioner <a href="https://twitter.com/inner_cityfarms?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@inner_cityfarms</a>, organizer Sean Healy, granddaughter of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VanPolarBearSwim?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VanPolarBearSwim</a> founder Lisa Pantages and <a href="https://twitter.com/CityofVancouver?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CityofVancouver</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/councillorwiebe?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@councillorwiebe</a> go for a swim! 🏊 <a href="https://t.co/Adc0web0Z5">pic.twitter.com/Adc0web0Z5</a> —@ParkBoard

Omar Vazquez was one of the first-timers and wasn't even feeling a chill before joining the crowd and jumping into the ocean.

"It's the experience of being around the people ... I don't feel cold, I actually feel warm," said Vazquez.

Vazquez had a simple strategy for taking the plunge.

"I'm just going to dive into it," he said.

Chilly scenes from the Polar Bear Swim in 1930. (City of Vancouver Archives)

Veteran participant Dave Davey DeCarlo attended his first Vancouver Polar Bear Swim in 1957 at four years old. He said his mother was a member of a committee to protect the beach in 1933, along with her friend Lisa Pantages — granddaughter of Peter Pantages who founded the event.

This year, DeCarlo came dressed to impress in an eye-catching red costume and matching head piece. He said the blast of cold water makes him feel healthy.

"It's about health, wealth and happiness ... and a lot of fun with the community," said DeCarlo.

The swim was a family affair this year for 12-year-old Colt Cioban and his dad Jim. It was Colt's first year and Jim's second and Jim said they will keep coming back.

Jim Cioban and his son Colt took the plunge in 2019. (CBC News)

"It's a great community event and I think we'll do it again for years to come," said Jim.

Colt was prepared to go back again this year.

"My toes are about to fall off right now," said Colt. "But I'm ready to hop back in!"

The waters in Vancouver's English Bay can be as cold as 3 C on Jan. 1. But that didn't deter dippers this New Year's Day and it probably won't next year, which will be the 100th anniversary of the frigid festivities.