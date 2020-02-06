Canadian puppetmaster brings uniquely interactive show to Vancouver
Order of Canada recipient Ronnie Burkett aims to draw his audience into a fully immersive experience in his show Forget Me Not, which runs until March 1.
Order of Canada recipient Ronnie Burkett breaks down barriers with audience in Forget Me Not
Canadian puppetmaster Ronnie Burkett is in Vancouver with his troupe of handmade marionettes for the next month.
The Order of Canada recipient's new show offers audiences a one-of-a-kind interactive experience with his puppets, giving them the chance to hold the marionettes and influence the story.
Burkett spoke to CBC News about the creative inspiration behind Forget Me Not, his "theatrical love letter."
