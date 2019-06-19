While you may be tempted to roll down your car windows during a warm summer drive in Victoria, the city's police department says drivers should remember to roll them up when parked.

Over the past two months, a spike in the number of thefts from vehicles in the 1600-block of the Hillside neighbourhood have police worried about a possible record high number of thefts in 2019.

Victoria Police Constable Matthew Rutherford said that residential areas are popular places for theft, as they are more quiet during the night and "allow people to work in the cover of darkness."

Patrol officers have increased their presence in the Hillside area, and are encouraging drivers to remove valuables like wallets and cell phones, to lock their doors, and to park in areas with lots of pedestrians.

Thefts numbers jump

The number of thefts from vehicles has increased dramatically in Victoria and the neighbouring Township of Esquimalt over the past few years. The police website says the numbers jumped from around 1,100 in 2016 to over 1,700 in 2018.

Rutherford said the past few months in particular have seen a steady increase in the number of thefts, adding that there were about 30 last weekend alone.

Some Victoria-area drivers have a tendency to be complacent when it comes to securing their vehicles, he said. "They'll run inside to grab a coffee [...] and they'll leave their cell phone on the car seat."

Rutherford urged people to report a theft immediately, as the number of reports determines where police prioritize their resources. Many instances of theft go unreported, he said.

Police say they have not determined the cause of the theft increase. No culprits have been caught.

"We're just hoping education (on the issue) will hamper these thieves," said Rutherford.

Police encourage bystanders who witness someone trying the door handles of vehicles to call 911.