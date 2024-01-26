Rogers Sugar announces tentative deal in Vancouver refinery strike

Rogers Sugars has announced a tentative agreement with the union representing 140 striking workers at its Vancouver refinery, according to a Friday statement from the company.

No details of the tentative deal have been released. A ratification vote is expected next week.

The workers, represented by Private and Public Workers of Canada (PPWC) Local 8, have been striking since Sept. 28, 2023.

CBC has reached out to PPWC Local 8 for comment.

Talks last broke off in December with the two sides at odds over the company's demand for 12-hour shifts. Rogers Sugar made the demand as it wanted to increase refinery operations to 24 hours a day, 365 days per year.

The company has been operating the Vancouver refinery at a reduced capacity during the job action, and the strike has led to intermittent sugar shortages in Western Canada.

The Rogers Sugar plant in Vancouver is one of only three large sugar refineries in the country that processes imported cane sugar.