Some B.C. residents unable to pay due property taxes because of Rogers telecom outage

Some B.C. residents are being warned they may be unable to pay their property taxes, which are due Friday, because of a massive telecommunications outage being felt across the country.

The city of Prince George has posted a message informing residents they cannot accept payments via credit or debit card due to an outage of Rogers services.

"Property taxes can only be paid with cash, cheque, or bank draft," the city said in a Facebook post. "We are not able to extend the due date as it is set by the province," it added.

The city is just one of many service providers country-wide being affected by the outage in the Rogers network, which began in the early hours of Friday morning and is hampering a wide variety of services.

"We are currently experiencing an outage across our wireline and wireless networks and our technical teams are working hard to restore services as quickly as possible," a Rogers spokesperson told CBC News on Friday.

"On behalf of all of us at Rogers, we sincerely apologize to our customers and we will continue to keep you updated as we have more information to share, including when we expect service to be back up. Thank you for your patience as we work to resolve this issue."

E-Comm, which provides 911 services, says its services are functioning but has warned that customers who use the Rogers network or those of its subsidaries and affiliates may be unable to connect for emergency calls.

Due to the Rogers outage, Compass vending machines at stations are not accepting Debit. Fare gates are working normally. We apologize for this inconvenience and will be providing updates as they become available. ^CK —@TransLink

Transportation services disrupted

In Metro Vancouver, TransLink has informed riders they are unable to pay for transit or other services using debit, but credit and cash payments are still being accepted.

Update: Some <a href="https://twitter.com/Rogers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Rogers</a> customers may experience issues connecting with 9-1-1 because of a network outage. If you have an emergency, try calling 9-1-1 first. If your call fails, try again from a landline or cellphone with another provider. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/911BC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#911BC</a> <a href="https://t.co/1KHrbmUpcV">pic.twitter.com/1KHrbmUpcV</a> —@EComm911_info

A spokesperson for the Vancouver Airport said point-of-sale systems, ATM machines and parking payment services are all being affected by the outage but flight departures and arrivals are normal.

B.C. Ferries issued a travel advisory stating that there are service disruptions on all terminal and vessel debit, credit and ATM machines.

"As service is intermittent, we kindly ask all customers to please carry cash if sailing today," the statement reads.