Rogers Communications reaches tentative agreement with Metro Vancouver technicians

Metro Vancouver workers at Rogers Communications Inc., have reached a tentative agreement with the company, the union representing the workers announced Friday evening.

Corey Mandryk, regional executive officer of the United Steelworkers (USW) union, said he hopes the tentative agreement will be ratified on Monday so workers can get back to the job by Wednesday.

The union represents Rogers workers who were formerly with Shaw, who support homes and businesses for Internet, phone and television services in Metro Vancouver under their Local 1944, Unit 60 chapter.

"We have had labour peace with Shaw for the last 23 years. Rogers did a big buyout, came in, and the first thing they did was lock out almost 300 workers," said Mandryk.

"It's been a long two-and-a-half weeks for these guys."

Jagmeet Singh and Jenny Kwan joined United Steelworkers Rogers employees on the picket line Saturday morning. (Janella Hamilton/CBC)

In late September, nearly 300 former Shaw technicians absorbed by Rogers during the companies' merger overwhelmingly voted to strike amid concerns over job security.

Shortly after the union issued a strike notice, Rogers locked out the nearly 300 technicians from their jobs.

Rogers confirmed they reached a tentative agreement in a statement.

"Our goal has always been to achieve a negotiated settlement that meets the needs of our employees and our customers," said Rogers spokesperson Cam Gordon.

The union announced Friday it had reached a tentative agreement with Rogers and hopes it will be ratified Monday. (Janella Hamilton/CBC)

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and Vancouver East MP Jenny Kwan joined Rogers employees on the picket line to celebrate the tentative agreement Saturday morning.

"They wanted security and they wanted a fair wage," said Singh. "These are things that all workers deserve."