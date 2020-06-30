Additional victims sought in Pemberton RCMP child sexual assault investigation

Pemberton RCMP are looking for anyone who may have been the victim of Roger Molinaro, 50, who has been charged with multiple counts related to historical child sexual assaults.

Investigators are trying to confirm if the longtime resident of Pemberton and Whistler had alleged victims beyond the incidents for which Molinaro now faces charges.

The investigation began in March 2020 and relates to incidents that allegedly occurred between 2007 and 2018, according to police.

Molinaro was arrested in April. He was charged with the following June 23:

2 counts of sexual interference under the age of 16.

1 count of sexual interference under the age of 14.

2 counts of sexual assault under the age of 16.

1 count of invitation to sexual touching under the age of 16.

1 count of invitation to sexual touching under the age of 14.

"While we have identified two victims, Sea-to-Sky RCMP is seeking to identify if there are any additional victims who may not have already come forward to police," said Staff Sgt. Paul Hayes in a written statement.

"For parents and guardians, this is an opportunity for you to speak with your children, regardless of their age, if you believe they may have had contact with Mr. Molinaro at any point in their lives," said Hayes.

Police said they released Molinaro's photo to advance the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pemberton RCMP at 604-894-6634, Whistler RCMP at 604-932-3044 or Crime Stoppers.