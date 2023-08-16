Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
British Columbia·New

Tennis star Roger Federer to be honoured at the Laver Cup in Vancouver

The 20-time Grand Slam champion will be invited onto the black court on Sept. 22 to commemorate the one-year anniversary of his last competitive match.

Federer will take the court Sept. 22 at Rogers Arena for a coin toss

The Canadian Press ·
A man wearing white pumps his fist
Roger Federer, seen at Wimbledon in 2021, will be honoured at the 2023 Laver Cup. (Simon Bruty/AELTC/Getty Images)

Tennis star Roger Federer will be honoured at the Laver Cup in Vancouver next month. 

The 20-time Grand Slam champion will be invited onto the black court on Sept. 22 to commemorate the one-year anniversary of his last competitive match.

Federer concluded his illustrious career at last year's tournament, partnering with longtime rival Rafael Nadal for Team Europe.

They suffered a loss against Team World's Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe at the O2 Arena in London, England.

Federer will flip the coin for the last match of the day on Sept. 22.

The tournament will be held from Sept. 22-24 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime is the lone Canadian in the event, competing for Team World, with more players to be announced in the coming weeks.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now