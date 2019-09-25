Man who murdered Vancouver couple will serve life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years

A young man who viciously murdered two complete strangers in their South Vancouver home will serve 25 years in prison before he can apply for parole.

Rocky Rambo Wei Nam Kam, 27, was sentenced in B.C. Supreme Court on Tuesday for the September 2017 slayings of Dianna Mah-Jones and Richard Jones.

Kam was convicted on two counts of first-degree murder last month. Each of those convictions carries an automatic life sentence without the possibility of parole for at least 25 years, but the question before the court was whether those sentences should be served consecutively or concurrently.

On Tuesday, Justice Laura Gerow said the interests of justice are served by concurrent sentences. She described the crimes as "extremely disturbing" but said no evidence had been presented that suggests a longer sentence is necessary to protect the public.

She also noted that just because he is eligible for parole, doesn't mean he will be granted parole.

Kam was 25 when he followed Mah-Jones into the living room of her home and slit her throat before stabbing her husband multiple times and attacking him with a hatchet.

Mah-Jones was 65 years old when she was killed and Jones was 68.