Rock slide closes highway in southeastern B.C.
DriveBC says road closed indefinitely
B.C.'s Ministry of Transportation says a rock slide has forced the closure of a highway in southeastern B.C.
Highway 93, running north of Cranbrook, is closed until further notice, according to a tweet Thursday from DriveBC.
An assessment of the situation is underway in a stretch of highway about 100 km north of Cranbrook, B.C., called the Dutch Creek Hoodoos.
The road will be closed indefinitely until the rock and debris are cleared, and geotechnical surveys can be done to determine the area's stability, said road maintenance company Mainroad.
The company said traffic control is in place and there is no detour available.
There is still no word on whether anyone was injured, or what might have caused the slide.
A look at the Dutch Creek Hoodoos earth slope failure, which our geotechnical engineers are assessing after this morning's rockslide on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy93?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy93</a>. Meanwhile, cleanup continues. <a href="https://twitter.com/DriveBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DriveBC</a> for updates on highway status: <a href="https://t.co/JjMH4tXPdn">https://t.co/JjMH4tXPdn</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FairmontHotSprings?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FairmontHotSprings</a> <a href="https://t.co/u8LUbl03K6">pic.twitter.com/u8LUbl03K6</a>—@TranBC
