Kelowna woman awakes to find 36 kg rock dropped on her car's windshield

It wasn't the kind of "Welcome to the Neighbourhood" Bailey Francis was hoping for.

On Sunday morning — just two days after Francis moved into her home in Kelowna's Rutland neighbourhood — she woke to find someone had dropped a massive rock onto the windshield and hood of her Nissan Sentra.

"I would say the rock was about 80 to 90 pounds and it smashed my windshield pretty good. It blew up glass all inside my car," she said.

"My car was full of glass and they did some significant paint damage on the hood as well as some dents and they damaged my [windshield] wiper blade."

'She doesn't deserve this at all'

Friend Nick Codutti was helping Francis get settled into her new apartment and was with Francis when she saw the vandalism for the first time.

"I was shocked for a second or two, just kind of going in my head like, 'this isn't fair. She doesn't deserve this at all. All she is trying to do is live her life,'" he said.

Bailey Francis' Nissan Sentra was one of two vehicles found vandalized in Kelowna's Rutland neighbourhood by rocks smashed into their windshields. (Nick Codutti)

Francis contacted Kelowna RCMP and found out from investigators another vehicle in the area had been vandalized in a similar way.

"The suspect or suspects tossed a patio stone through the windshield of an older model brown Ford Expedition." wrote Cpl Jesse O'Donaghey in an email.

"Witnesses, or anyone with video surveillance of the crimes, is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP."

Francis believes her car was damaged during a random spree of vandalism and not specifically targeted by the culprit or culprits.

The incident has soured her feelings around her move into her new home, however, and she hopes whoever dropped the rock on her car will come forward and take responsibility.

"Even if you are drunk or partying and looking for a good time, just try to find something else to do besides vandalizing someone's vehicle," she said.