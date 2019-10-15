Rock thrown at truck on Sea-to-Sky Highway; police investigating

Police say a driver was lucky to escape injury Monday night after a truck was hit by a large rock thrown from the side of Highway 99 near Squamish, B.C.

RCMP Const. Ashley MacKay said the incident happened just before midnight.

The truck was travelling north on the Sea-to-Sky Highway near the Mamquam River bridge when the rock was thrown at the vehicle from the east side of the highway, MacKay said.

The rock was about the size of a hand, she added.

"The primary belief is that it was thrown," MacKay said. "However, it is still under investigation and we will continue to look at alternative reasons."

The passenger side of the vehicle was damaged but no one was injured, MacKay said.

RCMP say no suspects have been identified.

"It could have been a lot worse," MacKay said.

"It could have caused substantial damage and injury and we do take things like this quite seriously."