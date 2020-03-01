Rock slide shuts down Highway 1 in both directions near Golden, B.C.
DriveBC first reported the closure at 6:30 a.m. and an assessment is currently in progress.
Slide shut down Trans-Canada Highway at 6:30 a.m. Sunday
A rock slide east of Golden, B.C., has shut down Highway 1 in both directions Sunday morning.
The closure affects about 15 kilometres of the highway, between Golden Donald Upper Road and Ten Mile Hill Truck Stop Road.
No updates are expected until noon.