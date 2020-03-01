Skip to Main Content
Rock slide shuts down Highway 1 in both directions near Golden, B.C.
Rock slide shuts down Highway 1 in both directions near Golden, B.C.

DriveBC first reported the closure at 6:30 a.m. and an assessment is currently in progress. 

Slide shut down Trans-Canada Highway at 6:30 a.m. Sunday

A DriveBC webcam on Highway 1 at the Highway 95 interchange looking eastbound. Drive BC says the Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both directions in the area because of a rock slide. (DriveBC)

A rock slide east of Golden, B.C., has shut down Highway 1 in both directions Sunday morning. 

The closure affects about 15 kilometres of the highway, between Golden Donald Upper Road and Ten Mile Hill Truck Stop Road. 

DriveBC first reported the closure at 6:30 a.m., and an assessment is currently in progress. 

No updates are expected until noon. 

A rock slide has shut down 15 km of Highway 1 east of Golden, B.C. (DriveBC)

 

