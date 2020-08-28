Robson Street business owner fears wave of closures without rent relief

When the COVID-19 pandemic reached Vancouver, restaurant owner Angela Du watched as a steady stream of tourists on Robson Street vanished at the worst possible time.

Spring and summer is usually the busiest for Du, who owns Ebisu on Robson. Instead, with cruise ships and conventions cancelled, revenue dropped by almost 90 per cent between April and June, she said.

Du was hopeful a federal rent subsidy program would at least help cover her rent of more than $20,000 on one of the best-known streets in Vancouver.

There was just one problem.

"Our landlord refused to apply for it," Du said.

Du is one of several business owners on Robson Street who worry they might have to close because they can't get assistance from the Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance Program (CECRA). The issue, they said in a news release, is that only landlords and property managers can apply for the program — and some aren't co-operating.

Under the program, eligible small businesses that have lost at least 70 per cent of their revenue only have to pay 25 per cent of their rent, with the rest covered by the federal government, the province and landlords.

The deadline for applications is Aug. 31.

Du said she submitted the required documentation to her landlord. She doesn't understand why they won't apply for the program.

"We asked over and over again, but so far we didn't get any clear answer," said Du, who added she has been a tenant in the 1200-block of Robson Street for 14 years.

Du says Ebisu has been a tenant in the 1200-block of Robson Street for 14 years. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

CBC News contacted the property manager and landlord but did not receive a response.

Du isn't the only business owner dealing with this problem, said Teri Smith, executive director of the Robson Street Business Association, which represents about 150 businesses in the area.

She said CECRA has been "the most ineffective" of all financial support programs available for businesses.

Smith would like to see the government consider directing some funds to the Canada Emergency Business Account, which can be accessed by businesses, as well as enhancing the loan amount.

"We are definitely advocating that it be open for tenants to directly access," she said.

"I hope we see the government make some changes to the program and continue to readdress as COVID evolves, and they expand the programs as needed and keep them continuing."

Smith said there needs to be more emphasis on supporting local businesses over the next year. Some businesses on Robson Street have already closed, and there's a real possibility more could follow.

Du worries what will happen to her business without some federal support.

"I guess we either have to close down or even go bankrupt, and our employees will lose their jobs," she said. "We can't survive if we don't have this rent relief."