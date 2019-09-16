Robson Square closed until spring 2020 for construction of permanent plaza

Robson Square in downtown Vancouver is closed until the spring of 2020 for a months-long construction project designed to transform the space into a permanent, public plaza.

The city wants to create a pedestrian-only plaza at the 800 block of Robson Street with permanent seating and improvements to the Hornby and Robson intersection for cyclists and pedestrians.

The $5.38 million capital project has been under discussion at city hall for years. Councillors voted to permanently close 800 Robson Street to vehicle traffic in 2016 and funding was approved this January for the redesign.

The province owns part of the block where the Vancouver Art Gallery is located and will be overseeing the construction. The City of Vancouver has earmarked $4.25 million from this year's capital plan and reallocated $1.13 million of TransLink's funding to pay for the upgrades.

On the city website, the final design is described as "a single, level surface and an open flexible space for lingering, gathering, relaxing and eating for musical, cultural, and community events and for demonstration."

It also promises moveable seating and tables for events and improved lighting and power connections.

The concept renderings for the plaza show street furniture and landscaping that have yet to be installed. (City of Vancouver)

The street was first closed in 2010 in order to create a gathering space for pedestrians during the Olympics. It has also been closed for annual public art installations.

In 2012, councillors asked city staff to investigate a permanent closure of the block and a report noted that turning the street into a public plaza would be in keeping with architect Arthur Erickson's original design 40 years ago for the Robson Square complex.

Since then, the city has conducted several rounds of public consultation and says it has consistently identified a desire to turn the location into a central gathering space.

The plaza will be closed to the public until construction is completed in the spring of 2020. Pedestrians will have to use a detour along Georgia Street on the north side of the art gallery.