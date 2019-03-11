Flailing, wailing robotic babies simulate medical emergencies for BCIT students

It looks like a baby, feels like a baby and cries like a baby — but the flailing, wailing newborn is actually a robot.

Across British Columbia, hospitals and schools are relying more and more on robotic dolls like these babies for medical training and hands-on teaching.

"It gives students the opportunity to learn from their experiences," said Rob Kruger, a faculty member with the specialty nursing program at the B.C. Institute of Technology.

The robotic babies are made to look as real as possible, with breathing and a pulse. (Clare Hennig/CBC)

The dolls are made to look as real as possible with faces that are 3D-modeled after actual infants and have realistic-feeling skin.

They have a pulse and breathe. Vitals are monitored by students on a computer screen.

The high-tech dolls are programmed to simulate different kinds of medical emergencies. Students can also practice monitoring the dolls' vital statistics, shown on the screen in the background. (Clare Hennig/CBC)

"The experience is very real. We can make up just about any sort of situation in the simulation lab," Kruger told Stephen Quinn, the host of CBC's The Early Edition.

Kruger's work with BCIT focuses on simulation and innovation in education.

Robot baby! <a href="https://twitter.com/RobNursingEdTec?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RobNursingEdTec</a> brought in the flailing, wailing doll to <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCEarlyEdition?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCEarlyEdition</a> this morning to show how technology is changing medical training for students around B.C. <a href="https://t.co/6GoyHk5EYw">pic.twitter.com/6GoyHk5EYw</a> —@clare_hennig

With the robots, that means programming them to mimic all kinds of medical emergencies that students otherwise wouldn't face in training.

Kruger estimated the simulations can replace about 30 to 50 per cent of the neonatal care and children-in-crisis situations that students need to learn in the nursing program but can't get in clinical practice.

Rob Kruger, who works with the speciality nursing program at the B.C. Institute of Technology, holding one of the robotic babies. (Clare Hennig/CBC)

Recreating medical situations

"A common situation would be if they inhaled some of the contents as they came through the birth canal, so they are in respiratory distress," Kruger said.

"We can mock up that so that the students realize that they would need to clear the throat and position the baby in a certain way."

BCIT has a several robotic patients from premature-sized babies to full-sized adults, including dolls that give birth.

Minister of Advanced Education Melanie Mark holding one of the robotic babies after a stimulated birth at last year's B.C. Tech Summit. (BCIT)

"We put the doll inside the abdomen [of the adult mannequin]," Kruger said,

"The placenta comes down … it looks very realistic."

Some of that technology, including the dolls that give birth and their robotic newborns, is on display at the B.C. Tech Summit in Vancouver this week.