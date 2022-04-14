Killer gets 12-year sentence in random Surrey shooting

The man responsible for the random fatal shooting of 21-year-old Pritpal Singh in Surrey, B.C., has been sentenced to 12 years in prison, minus time already served.

Robert Tomljenovic was found guilty earlier this year of manslaughter and robbery with a firearm in connection with the attack on Singh. He was sentenced on Tuesday to prison time, according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

Singh was found dead on the front lawn of a home in the 8800-block of 138A Street in Surrey, B.C., in the early hours of April 7, 2020. Tomljenovic was arrested six days later.

Investigators initially believed the shooting had been targeted but it was later determined to have been a random attack.

Tomljenovic was originally charged with second-degree murder, but he was found not guilty after a trial in January and convicted on the lesser included charge of manslaughter.