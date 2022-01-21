Man convicted of manslaughter in random fatal shooting in Surrey

A man arrested nearly two years ago in connection with a fatal shooting in Surrey, B.C., has been convicted of manslaughter.

On Thursday, Robert Tomljenovic was found guilty of manslaughter and robbery with a firearm in the shooting death of Pritpal Singh, 21, according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

Singh was found dead on the front lawn of a residence in the 8800-block of 138A Street in Surrey, B.C., in the early hours of April 7, 2020.

Police identified and arrested Tomeljenovic less than a week later, on April 13.

Investigators initially believed the shooting had been targeted but it was later determined to have been a random attack.

Tomljenovic's trial began in October last year. He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 27 to fix a date for sentencing.