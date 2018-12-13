Former social worker, MCFD face another civil suit from former foster child

Another alleged victim of a former provincial social worker accused of stealing money from the teens he was supposed to be looking after has filed a new lawsuit in B.C. Supreme Court.

The suit, filed on Dec. 20, names Robert Saunders as defendant along with the Ministry of Children and Family Development (MCFD), other provincial workers and the Interior Savings Credit Union.

It details a harrowing experience of an Indigenous child being apprehended from her mother, passed between inadequate foster parents, abused, becoming homeless, and then pregnant, only to have two children taken from her by the ministry.

The suit is also the latest involving Saunders, who is facing several suits alleging he stole money from dozens of mostly Indigenous teens in his care while he was working for MCFD.

In December 2018, the B.C. Ministry of Children and Family Development admitted to fraud and negligence by Saunders after beginning an investigation in 2017. It outlined steps it said it took to protect affected children and youth since discovering Saunders had been abusing his position.

'Atrocities'

With the latest suit, Vancouver lawyer Jason Gratl is now representing nine children in individual cases involving Saunders, and one child who acts as a representative plaintiff in a proposed class action.

Gratl said in an email to CBC News that the latest suit is another example of negligence for which the province is responsible.

"The frequency at which atrocities like this occur raises the question of whether the province has lost the moral authority to apprehend any children at all," he wrote.

The plaintiff, a woman who is now 19 and living in Vancouver, was removed from her mother's custody when she was three years old because of concerns of abuse and neglect. Her mother later died in a motorcycle accident.

The suit alleges that following her removal from family, she was placed with foster care parents who abused her and did not provide adequate care for a period of 12 years and that the ministry should have done more to vet the foster parents and ensure the plaintiff's safety and well-being.

'Greedy ... manipulative'

The suit says the plaintiff was homeless for much of 2015 and during that time she attempted suicide. She asked for money for shelter and food and an independent living arrangement but was allegedly told by a provincial social worker that she was, "being greedy, self-serving and manipulative," according to the document.

In March 2016 she gave birth to her first child, but because she was homeless and lacked resources to care for the child, he was apprehended. The suit says the child was taken from the plaintiff against her wishes. Another child, a girl, was taken in 2017.

In September 2016 the suit says Saunders and another ministry social worker, Terra Plut, began handling the plaintiff's case. The suit says the plaintiff refused placements offered her and that Saunders was verbally abusive toward her as a result.

It also says that Saunders opened a joint bank account with the plaintiff in March 2017 so that Saunders could deposit cheques for the plaintiff meant for food, clothing and shelter. The suit alleges he transferred the funds to his own account to pay for trips, vehicles and his own mortgage.

The details are similar to other civil suits involving Saunders. They also include allegations that the ministry did nothing about his behaviour despite complaints from the plaintiff.

The suit alleges that the ministry, along with Saunders, other ministry workers and the credit union were negligent in their responsibility to care for the plaintiff.

The suit seeks damages, an accounting of all funds misappropriated by Saunders, and a requirement that the defendants provide financial, safety, health, therapeutic and educational supports to the plaintiff.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.