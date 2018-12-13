Court approves settlement against B.C. social worker who defrauded Indigenous teens in foster care

B.C. Supreme Court in Kelowna has approved the settlement of a class-action lawsuit filed by Indigenous foster children defrauded of government aid.

Anyone who was in the care of Kelowna-based social worker Robert Riley Saunders will receive a minimum of $25,000, up to a maximum of $250,000.

The B.C. Government could pay out as much as $15 million dollars in the scandal.

In more than a dozen individual lawsuits filed in the lead-up to the agreement, former clients accused Saunders of moving them from stable, loving homes into independent living situations and then using joint bank accounts to take money provided by B.C.'s Ministry of Children and Family Development for their care between 2001 and 2018.

Many claim they were left homeless as a result, subject to physical and sexual abuse and plunged into desperate lives of addiction and pain.

The ministry admitted harm in settlement documents.

Victims urged to come forward

Plaintiff Lawyer Jason Gratl says just over 100 victims have come forward to register claims, but he still doesn't know how many foster kids Saunders defrauded.

"The high risk Aboriginal division of the Kelowna office of the Ministry of Child and Family Development was notorious for poor record keeping," Gratl told CBC News.

Anyone, Indigenous or not, who was on Saunders foster care roster is being asked to come forward.

The terms of the proposed B.C. Supreme Court settlement would see the 102 victims get $25,000 each. Indigenous clients of Robert Riley Saunders would receive an extra $44,000. (David Horemans/CBC)

Gratl's law firm has posted details of the case and eligibility for compensation on its website. The ruling was released last Friday and former clients have until Oct. 23, 2022, to apply.

"The settlement agreement itself ... is a well structured, trauma-informed, process designed to avoid re-injuring class members that have suffered a great deal," said Gratl.

Independent adjudicators will determine a victim's compensation, depending on the circumstances of the case.

Financial advice will also be provided to victims.

Crown prosecutors yet to file criminal charges

Gratl says while victims welcome compensation, many are still awaiting criminal justice.

Saunders has faced RCMP investigation, but no criminal charges have been filed.

Gratl says anonymous callers have informed his law firm that Sanders has been working at golf courses in Calgary and Winnipeg.

Saunders current location is unknown and he has not responded to any court action.

"He appears to be working his way east to escape his infamy" said Gratl. "He's behaving like a fugitive."

In a statement to CBC news, the B.C. Prosecution Service stated, "[An RCMP] report to Crown counsel was received earlier this year dealing with this matter. The file is currently undergoing charge assessment. We do not have a timeline for the completion of this process."

CBC News reached out to B.C.'s Ministry of Children and Family Development, Attorney General and Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.