Vancouver real estate magnate and philanthropist Robert H. Lee has died at the age of 86.

University of British Columbia president Santa Ono announced Lee's passing in a statement on UBC's website.

Lee, known as Bob, was the founder of the real estate firm Prospero Group and one of B.C.'s wealthiest people, but he was perhaps best known for his contributions to the community.

A graduate of UBC's commerce program in 1956, Lee continued his relationship with the university for decades afterward.

For 23 years, he volunteered on the board of governors and was chancellor from 1993 to 1996.

During his tenure, he pioneered the idea of turning university endowed land into leasehold market housing.

It allowed the school to develop and sell housing for a fixed time period while still owning the property.

Despite initial opposition, Lee championed the plan and it's since earned the university hundreds of millions in funding.

He believed it was his greatest professional accomplishment, according to his book Robert H. Lee: His Life, World and the UBC Properties Trust.

Lee's generosity went beyond giving just time and energy. He wrote multi-million-dollar cheques to the university, the YMCA, hospital foundations and the preservation of Chinatown.

His name is emblazoned on buildings at the Sauder School of Business, UBC's alumni centre, the YMCA on Burrard Street and a health centre on East Broadway.

For his contributions, Lee was honoured with the Order of Canada and the Order of British Columbia, and was named a Business Laureate of B.C.

Life values

Born in Vancouver in 1933, Lee was one of seven children.

His father was an entrepreneur in Chinatown who taught him the values of hard work, vision and personal connections.

In his book, Lee says his father worked 14-hour days, six days a week, but always made time for his family every Sunday.

Those values translated into Lee's work and personal life. He was rarely seen out and about without his family.

"I know that the UBC community will be joined by countless others in our local, national, and international communities in mourning the loss of this truly accomplished and beloved man," said Ono in a statement.

Lee leaves behind his wife, Lily, and four children.