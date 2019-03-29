Port Moody to review Mayor Rob Vagramov's paid leave due to sexual assault charge

Port Moody city council will be reviewing its decision to grant paid leave to Mayor Rob Vagramov, who went on leave last month after being charged with sexual assault.

Councillors voted Tuesday to review the paid leave at their next meeting in May. Vagramov's annual salary is $111,833.

Vagramov was charged with sexual assault on March 27 after being elected to city council last fall. Court documents say the alleged offence took place on April 1, 2015.

He was scheduled to appear in court Thursday, but the appearance was adjourned to May 29. He didn't appear in court and last spoke to reporters in March.

"The allegation that has led to the charge is false and will be strongly challenged in court," Vagramov told reporters after announcing his indefinite leave of absence on March 28, a day after the charge was sworn against him.

"I expect that this legal matter will reach the stage where preparing properly for my defence will take my full-time attention and will take away from my ability to complete the work I was elected to to do as mayor of Port Moody."

Speaking to reporters on March 28, 2019, Vagramov said the accusation against him "is false and will be strongly challenged in court." (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

The B.C. Prosecution Service said longtime lawyer Michael Klein was appointed as special prosecutor to look into the allegations against Vagramov in December.

Vagramov made his statement after an emergency council meeting last month. He quickly requested to step down as mayor while the case goes through the courts, though he had the option to stay in the position.

There is no process in B.C. for removing elected local politicians or forcing them to take a leave of absence if they're charged or convicted of a serious crime.

Last year, municipalities voted at their annual convention to ask the provincial government to change those rules — but the province hasn't acted on that vote in the year since.

On April 2, Port Moody council drew names to decide who would be acting mayor in Vagramov's absence. Coun. Meghan Lahti is currently acting mayor and will be so until June.

Vagramov was elected mayor on Oct. 20, after four years on council. At 26, he is the youngest mayor in B.C.