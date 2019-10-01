Driver attacked with baton during road rage incident on Vancouver Island, RCMP say

A road rage incident in Colwood, B.C., on Monday ended with a suspect allegedly attacking another driver with a baton, according to West Shore RCMP.

A statement said the suspect, 67, had been closely following the victim, 54, as they each drove south on Veterans Memorial Way in the city south of Victoria, just after 1 p.m.

Officers said the drivers eventually had "a brief encounter while driving" and pulled over on Creekview Lane, near Latoria Road, where a fight ensued.

RCMP said the suspect had a baton and allegedly swung it at the victim, hitting him several times. Both drivers were injured in the argument, though the severity of their injuries was not specified.

A passerby intervened and phoned police.

"The bystander's quick actions and shouting at the suspect definitely played a role in stopping the fight. We want to thank the brave bystander who even went a step further and offered the victim shelter in their own vehicle," RCMP Const. Saggar wrote in the statement.

The suspect was arrested for assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public. RCMP said the investigation is ongoing and charges related to driving offences are also under consideration.

Mounties said anyone who is involved in a road rage incident should stay in their vehicle, phone police and not engage with the other driver. Those who cannot pull over safely should drive to the nearest police station, Saggar said.