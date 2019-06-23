Vancouver road closures in place for half marathon

There will be several road closures in place in Vancouver Sunday to accommodate a half marathon and 5 kilometre race.

The Scotiabank Vancouver Half Marathon starts at UBC at 7:30 a.m. PT, but some of the closures begin as early at 5 a.m.

The course loops through the campus before heading along NW Marine Drive, West 4th Avenue and Cornwall Avenue before going over the Burrard Bridge.

One lane in each direction on the bridge will be closed from 8 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

The race continues on Pacific Street and Beach Avenue to the finish in Stanley Park.

5K

The 5 kilometre race with the event begins at 9:15 a.m. on Stanley Park Drive at Ceperley Field and loops around Lost Lagoon.

Around 7,000 people participate in both races combined.

Here is a full list of road closures.