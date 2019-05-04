Road closures in place for Vancouver marathon

Significant road closures and detours are in place for the BMO Vancouver Marathon, which takes place on Sunday.

Around 17,000 people participate in the in the event, which offers not only the 42.2 kilometre marathon, but also a half marathon, relay race, 8K race and a children's run.

On Saturday, the first phase of road closures associated with the event went into place at 5 p.m. PT around the starting area near Queen Elizabeth Park and the finishing area in Coal Harbour.

They will be in place until 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. respectively on Sunday.

The rest of the road closures follow the marathon course, with runners heading south on Cambie Street, west on 49th, snaking their way through the UBC Endowment Lands, Kitsilano along West 4th Avenue and Cornwall before running on the seawall to finish on Pender Street at Bute.

The half marathon begins at 7 a.m. Sunday, the marathon at 8:30 a.m and the 8K at 9:30 a.m.

Attendants will stand at major intersections and access points along the race route to manage and redirect traffic.

Race organizers are asking motorists to avoid travel during the hours of the event. The marathon has a time requirement of seven hours for runners.

The event follows a rolling road closure and opening protocol, which means that roads will close and then later reopen as runners finish passing through the area.

Here are the road closures and detours listed by neighbourhood and time of closures:

There will also be bus detours.