Road closure in Surrey as crews battle 3-alarm townhouse fire

Firefighters are currently battling a three-alarm townhouse fire in the Guildford area of Surrey, B.C.

More than 30 firefighters are on the scene in the 15500 block of 89th Avenue. According to Chris Keon, Surrey Fire and Rescue Service assistant chief, all residents have been accounted for and one person has been taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Keon said the three-storey townhouse contains four apartments and the fire involves two of those units.

Officials responded to reports of a fire at approximately 10:14 a.m. Monday.

More than 30 firefighters responded to the townhouse fire Sunday. (Curtis Kreklau)

In a media release, Surrey RCMP said all north and southbound traffic on 156th Street is blocked between 90th Avenue to the north and 88th Avenue to the south.

RCMP cannot confirm when the road will reopen.

The public is being asked to avoid the area until further notice.