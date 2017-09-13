B.C. moves to protect staff in wake of allegations of harassment at River Rock casino

The province has made a number of new recommendations to protect casino staff from potential harassment in light of allegations that workers were sexually harassed at the River Rock Casino in Richmond, B.C., two years ago.

Several floor staff said they'd been assaulted by patrons at the casino in 2017. They reported the alleged attacks to Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (GCGC), which owns the River Rock, but the corporation was later accused of burying those reports.

Under the Gaming Control Act, the provider would be required to report such accusations to the Gaming Policy and Enforcement Branch.

Management at the River Rock was also accused of asking employees to sign non-disclosure agreements, not to report incidents of any kind — including assault and sexual assault by patrons — to the BCLC.

Attorney General David Eby later called for an investigation into the reported assaults, as well as the alleged failure by River Rock ownership to report the claims to regulators.

The first investigation, run by Paladin Security, was a workplace review. It found no evidence of non-disclosure agreements, but did find at least two incidents of alleged sexual assault hadn't been reported as required.

The second report was the branch's regulatory investigation. It found "here was no evidence the casino's management or employees had suppressed reports," according to a statement from the province on Wednesday.

The province made eight recommendations aimed at protecting casino staff from potential harassment, including: