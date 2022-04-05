River otter rescued by resourceful B.C. family
Theo Truax and his relatives tried multiple tools to help the otter out of an empty swimming pool
A B.C. family banded together during a family reunion last weekend to save a river otter stranded in an empty swimming pool.
Theo Truax, 26, lives in Victoria but was in Comox, B.C., for the gathering. He says his aunt spotted the creature as it crawled under the fence into the yard of the family's rental property. It was carrying a big fish — and looking for somewhere to chow down.
When it found the backyard pool, Truax said it "flopped" down into it, perhaps expecting the pool, which had but a few inches of water in the bottom, would be full.
Through conversations with the property owner, Truax learned an otter, possibly the same one, had been spotted swimming in the pool when it was filled with water.
The otter began eating the fish, but once it realized it was being watched, it started to panic and look for a way out — but the smooth walls of the pool meant the otter was unable to climb out.
"Then we realized that the otter was stuck," Truax said.
Family started to gather and look for ways to pull the otter out of the pool.
Truax said one cousin employed the pool scoop, but the otter was afraid of it.
Next, the crew lowered a hose down into the pool, hoping the otter would be able to climb up. Unfortunately, it couldn't grip the rubber.
Truax, a shipwright who specializes in wooden boats, disappeared to the beach to find a large log they could lower into the pool.
"I know how to pick a log," he said.
The log he chose, which Truax says was quite heavy, was the key.
"[The otter] was pretty happy,."
As the otter made its way to the ocean, the family hauled the remains of the fish out of the pool to take to the beach, hoping the otter would be free to enjoy the rest of its dinner without incident. However, Truax said it wasn't quick enough for a couple of hungry eagles that swooped in before it could return.
The family reunion continues, and Truax said all his relatives can talk about is the otter rescue.
"We were all very excited," he said.
"It's still the talk of the town."
With files from Brittany Roffel
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?