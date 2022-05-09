Prominent B.C. auctioneer running low on used goods to sell, but revenues still high

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc. says its revenues rose in the first quarter compared with a year ago even though the company is struggling to secure used equipment to sell.

The Vancouver-based auctioneer, which reports in U.S. dollars, says it had revenue of $393.9 million US in the quarter ending March 31, up 19 per cent from the $331.6 million a year earlier.

Net income attributable to stockholders came in at $178.1 million US for the quarter, up from US$28.2 million in the same quarter last year, as earnings were boosted by the $169.1-million US gain from the sale of a property in Bolton, Ont.

Diluted earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter were up from 25 cents per share last year.

The company says it continues to encounter an unfavourable supply environment that has led to lower lot counts, but total proceeds from auctions still increased 13 per cent to $1.4 billion US.

It says higher sales came from strength in the construction and transportation sectors and sales were also higher thanks to inflation-boosted used equipment values.