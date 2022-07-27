Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
British Columbia

2 men charged with 1st-degree murder in shooting death of Ripudaman Singh Malik

Two men have been charged with first-degree murder in the targeted killing of Ripudaman Singh Malik, who was acquitted in the 1985 Air India bombings and shot dead on July 14.

Malik, 75, was shot several times on the morning of July 14 in Surrey, B.C.

A man with a long grey beard and glasses is flanked by other men at a press scrum. He is wearing a black turban and a grey suit.
Ripudaman Singh Malik, centre, leaves B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver with his supporters on March 16, 2005, after he was found not guilty in the bombing of an Air India flight in 1985. Malik was shot dead on the morning of July 14. (Richard Lam/The Canadian Press)

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said in news release Wednesday the charges have been laid against Tanner Fox, 21, and Jose Lopez, 23.

IHIT will be holding a press conference at 3 p.m. PT.

Malik, 75, was shot several times on the morning of July 14 outside his family business, Papillon Eastern Imports, on 128 Street in Surrey.

Malik and co-accused Ajaib Singh Bagri were acquitted in 2005 of mass murder and conspiracy charges related to a pair of bombings targeting Air India flights that killed 331 people, mostly from the Toronto and Vancouver areas.

In recent years, Malik served as chairman with Khalsa School and managed two of the private schools' campuses in Surrey and Vancouver. He was also president of the Surrey-based Khalsa Credit Union, which has more than 16,000 members.

