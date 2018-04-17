Rio Theatre reopening, but with reduced capacity

After three months of shutdown imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rio Theatre in East Vancouver is set to reopen Thursday night.

But with the reality of physical distancing and health concerns, the movie-watching experience at the popular independent cinema will be very different.

CEO Corinne Lea told The Early Edition host Stephen Quinn glass barriers have been installed at the concession tills, there are hand sanitizing stations, and signs will remind patrons to stay two metres apart.

But Lea said the biggest change will be theatre capacity. The theatre, which seats up to 420 people, will only be able to accommodate a maximum of 50 people at a time, as per provincial health orders.

"We'll be functioning at 12 per cent capacity," Lea said.

'Focus is to create a safe environment'

The Rio is one of several cinemas reopening this week after they were forced to close due to the pandemic.

Lea said it was especially difficult to close in March after the venue saw record sales in February.

"It was very hard to accept, but it was beyond our control," said Lea.

It's not the first time the theatre has faced tough times. In 2018, Lea and her business partner campaigned for seven months to raise more than $3 million to buy out the East Broadway building in order to keep the theatre open.

They relied on fundraising, private investors, celebrity cachet and a $375,000 grant from the City of Vancouver to raise the cash.

In order to stay open now, Lea is deferring the mortgage for six months. She said the theatre won't be making much money running at 12 per cent capacity, but added that's not the main goal of the reopen.

"My focus is to create a safe environment. I feel like we're one of the first theatres opening in Vancouver so I just really want to set a good example," she said.

Once the mortgage is due, Lea hopes the government will change the rules around capacity so they can be based on spacing rather than a set number of people, or provide more financial assistance.

"There isn't a theatre in the country that can survive on only 50 people," she said.

The theatre will kick off its July 2 reopening with a double bill in support of Black Lives Matter, playing Do The Right Thing and Get Out.

Cineplex and Landmark cinemas are also set to reopen select B.C. locations starting July 3.

Both theatre chains said in online statements there will be enhanced safety and cleaning measures, as well as updated procedures to address provincial health protocols inside and outside auditoriums.

