Deadpool cast members to star at Rio Theatre screening

Stars of the Marvel superhero blockbuster Deadpool will be attending a screening Monday at the Rio Theatre in a final push to save the landmark venue in East Vancouver.

The cast members attending are yet to be confirmed, but Rio operator Corinne Lea said several of them will appear at a red-carpet event for a double-bill screening of the 2016 film and its recently released sequel.

Deadpool's lead actor, Ryan Reynolds, has received an invite, Lea said.

"I know that if it's possible for him to be there, he will be," she said. "If not, I would assume he would either Skype or send some sort of video message."

Vancouver-born Reynolds has previously proclaimed his love for the venue and donated to its fundraiser.

The Rio Theatre in Vancouver is legendary. Spoiler Alert: I plan to be buried there. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SaveTheRio?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SaveTheRio</a> You can help rescue this landmark of community and art by clicking: <a href="https://t.co/0acPWoiFGu">https://t.co/0acPWoiFGu</a> —@VancityReynolds

The mayor's office said Mayor Gregor Robertson will also be at the event to proclaim the week as "Save The Rio Theatre" week.

The Rio Theatre was approved for a $4-million mortgage in early May, but still needs the funds for a down payment, says operator Corrine Lea. (Rio Theatre)

Campaign to buy venue

Both Deadpool films were filmed in Vancouver, with production closing downtown streets and the Georgia Viaduct over a period of several weeks.

Partners in the B.C. film and television industry are putting on the event and tickets are free, Lea said.

Lea said the first round of tickets disappeared almost immediately. A second batch will be released online at 5 p.m. PT on Thursday.

The Rio Theatre has campaigned for months to raise $3 million for a down payment to buy the property.

It has reached 75 per cent of its fundraising goal, but still needs to raise $800,000 by July 7, Lea said.

"If we don't get the deposit, it's game over," Lea said.

Read more from CBC British Columbia