Skip to Main Content
'The deal is done': Rio Theatre declared saved after owners complete purchase

'The deal is done': Rio Theatre declared saved after owners complete purchase

The deal went through on Aug. 31 after seven months of campaigning to keep the venue's doors open.

Deal follows a 7-month campaign to 'save' historic venue

CBC News ·
The owner of the Rio Theatre says the deal to buy out the property and save the venue went through on Aug. 31. (Cory Correia/CBC News)

The owner of the Rio Theatre has signed the paperwork to buy the building on East Broadway.

The deal went through on Aug. 31 after seven months of campaigning to keep the venue's doors open.

"The overwhelming support from the community over the past seven months to save one of the last independent theatres in Vancouver has been nothing short of amazing," read a statement released Thursday.

Theatre owner-operator Corinne Lea and her business partner made an offer to buy out the theatre in late February, but they needed to raise a more than $3 million for a down payment in order for the deal to go through.

Rio Theatre operator Corinne Lea campaigned for seven months to keep the venue open. (Rio Theatre)

The theatre's operators relied on fundraising, private investors, celebrity cachet and a $375,000 grant from the City of Vancouver to raise the cash.

On Sept. 17, the theatre is holding two free screenings of The Big Lebowski to celebrate and thank the community.

Property transfer tax

The Rio's operators have also launched a campaign for an exemption on its property transfer tax, which amounts to around $207,000.

Lea said the tax would not affect the group's ability to buy the theatre but the operators would have to pay a higher mortgage without an exemption.

Some commentators suggested a tax exemption was a step too far, pointing out that all businesses are expected to pay taxes and a petition to change tax law in general would be fairer. 

​Read more from CBC British Columbia

Corrections

  • In a previous version of this story, the Vancouver Art House Society was incorrectly described as the majority shareholder. In fact, it is the largest shareholder.
    Aug 25, 2018 4:11 PM PT
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us