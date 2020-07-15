B.C. family starts Peace Region's first wildlife rehab centre

A Dawson Creek, B.C., family has single-handedly launched a wildlife rehabilitation centre on its ranch, the first of its kind for the Peace Region.

Jason Harvey and his wife have lived on their 400-acre ranch for 20 years, and after having received several calls over that time asking for them to help injured wildlife, they decided launching an official wildlife centre was the next logical step for their family.

"We're all into hunting and fishing and the northern way of life up here, so we thought it's our way to give back and look after some of the animals that don't have a chance otherwise," Harvey told CBC's Daybreak North host Carolina de Ryk.

Harvey's wife, Corinna, is a veterinarian, so she does a lot of the animal care with the help of their two teenage children.

Rimrock Wildlife Rehab takes in injured deer, moose, caribou and elk. (Submitted by Jason Harvey)

Right now, the centre takes in ungulates like moose, deer, elk and caribou.

Before the centre was established, Harvey said injured animals in the area were often killed. Now, they have time to heal on a quiet, spacious farm before being released back into the wild.

To prepare for their release, Corinna takes the animals into the bush each day. But she's careful not to get too close to them, because they don't want the animals to become too familiar with humans.

"If we can give them that opportunity to have a good life, we're excited to do that," Harvey said.

"It's pretty rewarding to see them grow up and be released back to the wild where otherwise they wouldn't make it."

The cost to care for each animal is about $700 and is covered directly by the Harvey family. They do plan to look into funding, which would assist in their hopes to build larger pens.

Recently, the family received their first official donation from the mayor of Dawson Creek.

They've also received dozens of calls from Dawson Creek residents asking how they can help.

"It's been amazing here," Harvey said.