Rifflandia announces triumphant return with unexpected lineup after 4-year hiatus

After four long years on pause, the Rifflandia music festival is returning this summer complete with a killer and eclectic lineup.

The popular four-day event in Victoria, B.C., announced its return on Wednesday and will take place Sept. 15 to 18.

Festival producer Nick Blasko says fans who've seen the roster have done double-takes and used fire emojis on social media to express their approval.

One Instagram user described it as "intergalactic."

"This is definitely one of the most well-received lineup drops we've ever done, and we certainly anticipated that," he told All Points West host Robyn Burns shortly after the announcement came out.

About a dozen B.C., artists graced the roster, including rising star bbno$, local favourites The Funk Hunters and fellow festival producer The Librarian.

Punk rock groups Bikini Kill and Pussy Riot, and rap icons Cypress Hill will also take the stage among dozens of other musicians.

But perhaps the most surprising acts: headliners Lorde, Charli XCX, and ... Shaquille O'Neal?

For those who don't remember, the former NBA star released four studio albums in the '90s and found moderate success as a rapper.

It takes literally years to book big artists, says Blasko.

The festival was cancelled the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was also cancelled in 2019 after a slowdown the year prior.

And with the four-year hiatus, organizers had nothing but time to book some of this year's biggest names.

"It wasn't easy," Blasko said.

He says he believes the festival's reputation helped book those big names.

"Artists love our festival and I think that our previous artists played this festival, previous international artists, American artists, bigger Canadian artists, higher level artists go back and they say great things about it."

Artists like Post Malone and Macklemore played Rifflandia early in their careers, which helped raise the profile of the festival, Blasko adds.

And despite the back-and-forth with managers over bookings — and sometimes, the artists themselves — Blasko says seeing fans react after the lineup goes live makes the hard work worth it.

"It just feels amazing."