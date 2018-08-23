Ridge Meadows RCMP constable charged with sexual touching of a minor

A B.C. RCMP officer has been charged with a sexual offence involving a person under the age of 16.

The B.C. Prosecution Service says Ridge Meadows RCMP Constable Scott Bakker has been charged with one count of sexual touching under the age of 16 for a sexual purpose and one count of breach of trust.

The incidents are alleged to have happened between July and November 2016 in several Lower Mainland communities including Abbotsford, Langley, Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows and Surrey.

Bakker has been released on bail and is scheduled to appear in court in Surrey on Oct. 5, 2018.