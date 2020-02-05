Vancouver Island's 1st ride-hailing company hits the road

It just got easier to get a ride on the west coast of Vancouver Island.

Whistle, a new ride-hailing company based in Tofino, B.C., launched Wednesday with five drivers that will service passengers in the small community of about 2,000 residents.

Company president Dylan Green said the Whistle app can be downloaded to smartphones. He said the driver app has been active as of 11 a.m. Feb. 5.

"It's a super exciting day," said Green in an interview with On The Island. "We are adding drivers every day."

Green said it is currently the off season in Tofino, which booms with tourists in the summer, and by then he hopes to have 10 to 15 drivers in his fleet.

He also plans to extend service to nearby Ucluelet as soon as possible, noting there are many area residents who travel between the two communities for work.

"The key is getting as many casual drivers as we can, so we can really add cars when the demand is there," said Green.

Whistle in Whistler too

The company also plans to roll out in Whistler on Feb. 10 at 11 a.m. and has 10 drivers at the ready to service that region.

Green said Whistle will also start servicing Squamish and Pemberton "right away" as the company has had more interest from potential drivers in Squamish than any of the other communities.

"We are not trying to replace any transportation company. We are not trying to replace any taxi companies. We are just trying to complement, add more drivers at peak times," said Green.

Green said anyone interested in becoming a driver must first get their Class 4 licence and drive a vehicle less than 10 years old that has been safety inspected. Drivers also require a driving record and criminal record check.

Whistle was the first ride-hailing company to be approved by the B.C. Passenger Transportation Board on Dec. 16, 2019.